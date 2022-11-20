Sunday night forecast: Mild stretch of weather through Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 9 days of temperatures stuck in the 30s and 40s we finally saw a day over 50 degrees! Tonight will be chilly in the upper 20s, but no more teens feeling like single digits for awhile at least. We continue our stretch of seasonal weather into Monday with temperatures once gain in the mid 50s under sunny skies. Winds Monday will be calm around 5 mph from the southwest. We stay quiet until Thanksgiving morning when a weak cold front rushes through Kansas provind a slight cooldown for Turkey Day. Despite this, we are still expecting pleasant conditions.

Thanksgiving looks partly cloudy and a little cooler with temperatures likely in the upper 40s with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance for an isolated rain shower or two. Winter weather is not likely on Thanksgiving.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

The next few days will be a nice change with mid 50s each day this week under sunny skies. South winds become breezy again on Tuesday and some spots may end up close to 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be back in the mid to upper 50s as southwest winds slow to around 5 to 10 mph and clouds increase Wednesday afternoon.

A weak cold front is expected to arrive early Thursday morning. It will cause only slight changes. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be around 50 degrees with breezy northwest winds and skies partly cloudy. If you are hosting the family in Kansas than give them the all clear this year! If there was any rain activity it would be an isolated shower along the cold front when it comes through Thursday morning. Most spots should stay dry This Thanksgiving.

After Thanksgiving, we should stay constant on Friday with highs around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds. We warm back into the mid 50s for next weekend. We are tracking no promising chances for rain at this time.

For those travelling outside of Kansas on Thanksgiving Day, here is a brief review of what to expect in neighboring states:

Missouri: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs in the low 50s, temperatures dropping to the 40s behind weak cold front.

Oklahoma: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy north winds.

Colorado: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Nebraska: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers, wintry mix farther north. Highs in the mid 40s.

