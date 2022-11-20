Sunday forecast: Cold start becoming warmer in the 50s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies will be mainly sunny today with temperatures starting cold but warming into the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The breezy winds may gust to over 25 mph. The stronger winds will create high fire danger today in North-Central Kansas where relative humidity will be lowest. Overnight tonight temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s and we’ll see another mild day Monday in the mid 50s. We continue to track a weak system for Thursday morning that will bring slight change to Northeast Kansas.

This morning is cold with air temperatures in the low 20s and teens. Wind chills are in the teens. Thanksgiving looks partly cloudy and a little cooler with temperatures likely in the upper 40s with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance for an isolated rain shower or two. Winter weather is not likely on Thanksgiving.

Sunday: Sunny with a cold start and becoming breezy. Elevated fire danger in North-Central Kansas. Highs in the low 50s. Winds SW at 10 to 15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures Sunday through Wednesday will be much warmer than what we’ve had lately with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The average afternoon temperature for late November in Topeka is 54º. While we may still touch freezing sometimes overnight, there is no bitter cold, January-like temperatures headed our way for awhile. Tuesday and Wednesday will be nice in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

If you are going to be in Northeast Kansas this Thanksgiving you can expect some change from a weak cold front Thursday morning, but nothing dramatic. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s to low 50s with increased clouds to start the day, but we may be able to clear the skies a little by the evening. There is a low chance for an isolated rain shower in East Kansas, otherwise most spots should be dry and any precipitation should fall as rain.

After Thanksgiving, we should stay constant on Friday with highs around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds. We warm back into the mid 50s for next weekend. We are tracking no promising chances for rain at this time.

For those travelling outside of Kansas on Thanksgiving Day, here is a brief review of what to expect in neighboring states:

Missouri: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain showers. Highs in the low 50s, temperatures dropping to the upper 40s behind weak cold front.

Oklahoma: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Colorado: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Nebraska: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers, wintry mix farther north. Highs in the mid 40s.

