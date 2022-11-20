South Dakota driver hospitalized after hitting deer on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from South Dakota was sent to the hospital after he hit a deer on the interstate near Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 168.2 on northbound I-70 near Topeka.

When officials arrived, they said they found Danilo Ordonez-Lopez, 24, of Flandreau, S.D., had been driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze when he hit a deer in the roadway.

KHP indicated that the deer disabled the vehicle and left Ordonez-Lopez with suspected minor injuries. He was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, officials said both of Ordonez-Lopez’s passengers, Wilmer Lopez-Perez, 35, and Ana Vasquez-Ordonez, 17, both of Flandreau, escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.