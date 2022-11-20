Salina Police attempt to identify, locate women accused of stealing financial cards

Salina officials look for the women and car pictured in relation to vehicle thefts on Nov. 14,...
Salina officials look for the women and car pictured in relation to vehicle thefts on Nov. 14, 2022.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are attempting to identify and locate two women accused of stealing and using financial cards.

The Salina Police Department says that around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials were called to the YMCA at 570 YMCA Dr. with reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.

When officials arrived, they said they found a female suspect had stolen several vehicle keys from unlocked lockers in the locker room. She then went into the parking lot and stole property which includes financial cards from the vehicles.

SPD noted that the financial cards were then used at two separate businesses in Salina. Surveillance video showed a second female suspect had used the cards. She was dropped off at the businesses in a gray 4-door passenger car.

If anyone has information about the crimes or individuals involved, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

