One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.

KHP indicated that as they attempted to stop Burris in the stolen vehicle, he sped away, gathering multiple traffic violations.

Officials noted that the chase ended when he hit a KHP patrol vehicle as well as another personal vehicle.

Burris was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

Battery on law enforcement officials

Speeding

Failure to yield at a stop or yield sign

Improper driving on a laned roadway

Theft between $1,500 and $25,000

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officials

Interference with law enforcement officials

Driving while license suspended

Failure to stop at an accident

The booking record also indicated that Burris was also being held on warrants for the following:

Aggravated battery

Failure to stop at an accident

Flee or attempt to elude

Reckless driving

Three counts of driving while suspended - 1st, 2nd and 3rd convictions

Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to give a signal

No vehicle liability insurance

Display plate not assigned to vehicle

As of Sunday afternoon, Burris remained behind bars on a $100,000 bond. Hs first court date is set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, with another scheduled at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3, a third scheduled at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 and a fourth at 9 a.m. on March 1.

