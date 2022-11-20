NOTO hosts Celebration of Lights to kick off six-week event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District began the Celebrations of Winter, a six-week event, with their annual Celebration of Lights at Veterans Park Saturday evening.

The Celebration of Lights included a carriage ride and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Local art performances by the Kansas Youth Choral, Seaman High School Show Choir, and Seaman Viking Steel Drum Ensemble were available for the public to see.

Thomas Underwood, executive director of the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District, says that this also kicks off the holiday shopping season. “These are all small businesses and mom & pop shops run by a skeleton crew of people contributing to the economy of our area,” Underwood said.

The Celebrations of Winter is a six-week celebration of the holiday season. NOTO will have significant events, like Santa visits, holiday markets and live music every Saturday through Dec. 17.

