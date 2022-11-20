No injuries reported after plane crash lands at Hays airport

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after an airplane made a crash landing at the Hays airport.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to Hays Regional Airport with reports of a non-injury plane crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found John M. Hershey, 58, of Monument, Colo., had been piloting a 1965 Mooney M20E with two passengers on board, one of which was a minor.

KHP indicated that as the plane made its final landing approach to the airport, the manual landing gear failed to fully engage. As the plane landed, the gear collapsed under the aircraft which then made a belly landing on the runway.

Fortunately, KHP noted that no injuries were reported in the incident.

