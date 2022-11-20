Lyon County officials help rescue deer from resident’s pond
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One furry friend is now safe after Lyon Co. officials helped rescue it from a local pond.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials with its Animal Control unit went on a small adventure when they were notified of a deer stuck in a residential pond.
Officials said they helped a resident in the county free the stuck deer. It had become exhausted and needed a short recovery period after it had been pulled out.
