Lyon County officials help rescue deer from resident’s pond

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One furry friend is now safe after Lyon Co. officials helped rescue it from a local pond.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials with its Animal Control unit went on a small adventure when they were notified of a deer stuck in a residential pond.

Officials said they helped a resident in the county free the stuck deer. It had become exhausted and needed a short recovery period after it had been pulled out.

A deer recovers after being pulled from a pond in rural Lyon Co. on Nov. 17, 2022. (Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office)

