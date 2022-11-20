KU volleyball hosts its Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball hosted Iowa State for its Senior Day on Saturday, and the Jayhawks mounted a massive comeback to honor its seniors.

The Cyclones took the first two sets, so it was time for KU to rally. The Jayhawks proceeded to dominate the next three sets 25-14, 25-18, 15-8.

“I don’t know how many senior days I got left to coach, but this group being down 2-0, against a really good team, and just showing some resiliency and some toughness and some competitive confidence,” said head coach Ray Bechard. “It was a great win against a really, really good team.”

Seniors Kennedy Farris, Lauren Dooley, Anezka Szabo, Gracie Van Driel, Rachel Langs, and Riley Foltz were all honored after the game.

“Every single day it feels like I’m at home,” said senior Kennedy Farris. “My teammates, my coaches, the fans, the support system here is indescribable. Everyone here has your back no matter what you do, and I think that’s something that I’ll cherish forever.”

The Jayhawks will finish their regular season on Friday away against Texas Tech at 6:00 p.m. Then, they’ll look to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

