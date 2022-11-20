Kansas City man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed west in a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado. At the same time, Timothy Wiley, 47, of Middleburg, Fla., had been headed east in a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck.

According to the log, Suluvale crossed the median and ran into Wiley’s semi-truck head-on.

KHP indicated that Suluvale was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Wiley was taken to Geary Community Hospital with suspected minor injuries along with his passenger, Gregory Moniz, 52, of Debary, Fla., who also sustained suspected minor injuries.

