Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $92.9 million jackpot will go to one lucky Kansan who reported their winnings over the weekend.

The Kansas Lottery website indicates that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, the $92.9 million jackpot was hit - and the winning ticket was sold in Northeast Kansas.

There is no word on who the winner is as of Sunday afternoon as the Kansas Lottery allows players to remain anonymous. The Lottery said this prevents the store that sold the winning ticket to be announced until after the prize is claimed for security purposes, however, the retailer will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery indicated that the ticket was sold in one fo the following counties:

Marshall,

Nemaha,

Brown,

Doniphan,

Riley,

Pottawatomie,

Jackson,

Atchison,

Geary,

Wabaunsee,

Shawnee,

Jefferson,

Leavenworth,

Wyandotte,

Johnson,

Osage,

Douglas,

Franklin,

Miami,

Morris,

and the northern half of Lyon counties.

The website noted that the winner also has a $47.3 million cash option.

“The Kansas Lottery had the pleasure of making someone out there a little more thankful this week,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell. “We are thrilled for our winner, as nothing makes us happier than giving away a big jackpot to our players.”

The Lottery noted that the winning numbers for the Nov. 19 Powerball were 7-28-62-63-64 and Powerball 10. It said this was the first winning jackpot in the Sunflower State since 2012.

