K-State football rises in the AP Top 25

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now ranked at the No. 15 spot in the country according to the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

The Wildcats previously stood at the No. 19 spot before their 48-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday, where the offense thrived.

K-State will finish out the regular season hosting Kansas for the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats still have their sight set on the Big 12 Championship game.

