K-State football rises in the AP Top 25

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now ranked at the No. 15 spot in the country according to the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

The Wildcats previously stood at the No. 19 spot before their 48-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday, where the offense thrived.

K-State will finish out the regular season hosting Kansas for the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats still have their sight set on the Big 12 Championship game.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
Robert Sinner
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for stealing his Trump signs
The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium
KU football dominated by Texas on senior day

Latest News

KU Volleyball hosts its Senior Day on Nov. 19, 2022.
KU volleyball hosts its Senior Day
KU football dominated by Texas on senior day
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco fined for hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Lady Hornets fell to No. 10 Drury 91-58 on Saturday afternoon.
Emporia State Lady Hornets fall to No. 10 Drury