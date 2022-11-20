Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder

Junction City Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder.

The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20.

JCPD said that just after 7 a.m., officials were called to a location in the 400 block of W 18th St., with reports of someone screaming for help.

When officials arrived, they said they found Rollin McClam, 31, who had been suffering from a possible stab wound. He was rushed to Geary Community Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Stormont Vail in Topeka due to the extent of his injuries. He remains in Topeka in critical condition.

Meanwhile, JCPD indicated that Mims was arrested for the crime and booked into the Geary Co. Jail on attempted murder and aggravated battery.

JCPD noted that there are currently no additional suspects and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should report it to JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

