Jason David Frank, actor on original ‘Power Rangers,’ dies at 49

Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Jason David Frank, an actor best known for his roles as the Green and White Rangers on the first iteration of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died at age 49, according to reports.

A representative for Frank confirmed the actor’s death to PEOPLE on Sunday.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” the representative said.

Frank’s cause of death was not revealed, but Deadline reports it may have been by suicide. He is survived by his four children.

The actor’s death comes 21 years after the death of Thuy Trang, who co-starred alongside Frank as the Yellow Ranger in “Power Rangers.”

Actor Walter Jones, who played the Black Ranger, posted a tribute to Frank on his Instagram.

“My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
Robert Sinner
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for stealing his Trump signs
The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium
KU football dominated by Texas on senior day

Latest News

Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
FILE
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Henry...
Tenn. inmate’s mutilation highlights prison mental care woes
Junction City Police Department
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder