Former KU guard Devon Dotson signs two-way contract with Wizards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson is gaining some trust in the nation’s capital. The former Jayhawk All-American reportedly agreed to terms on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards.

Dotson had spent time this season in the NBA G-League, where he’s averaged 12.1 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Capital City Go-Go. The Go-Go are the G-League affiliate of the Wizards.

The 6-foot-2 guard has played in 22 career games in the NBA, all of which as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Two-way contracts in the NBA allow players to participate in 50 games in the regular season.

