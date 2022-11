DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend.

Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire.

While the truck was heavily damaged, the Fire District noted that no injuries were reported.

Crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. on Nov. 19, 2022. (Consolidated Fire District 1)

