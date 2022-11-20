CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.

The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co.

Money raised through the fundraiser will benefit CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Shawnee County. The organization is made up of volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children and youth involved in the court system.

The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The houses are located at:

  • 1550 SW Stratford Rd.
  • 1340 SW College Ave.
  • 3946 SW Canterbury Town Rd.

Tickets are $20 in advance. They can also be purchased online or at the door for $25.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital...
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
RCPD is attempting to identify the woman in the picture who is accused of stealing items from a...
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

KU Volleyball hosts its Senior Day on Nov. 19, 2022.
KU volleyball hosts its Senior Day
KU volleyball senior day 2022
KU volleyball senior day 2022
A sign reads NOTO Arts & Entertainment District
NOTO hosts Celebration of Lights to kick off six-week event
.
CASA Homes for the Holidays