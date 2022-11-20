CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.

The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co.

Money raised through the fundraiser will benefit CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Shawnee County. The organization is made up of volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children and youth involved in the court system.

The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The houses are located at:

1550 SW Stratford Rd.

1340 SW College Ave.

3946 SW Canterbury Town Rd.

Tickets are $20 in advance. They can also be purchased online or at the door for $25.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.