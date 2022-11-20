Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance

FILE
FILE(file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend.

The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they were able to take one suspect into custody.

CPD indicated that the investigation into the matter remains ongoing, however, there is no threat to the public.

CPD noted that Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office officials also responded and aided in the incident.

Officials have not released the identity of the individual taken into custody nor the crimes committed during the incident.

