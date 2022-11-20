Both drivers hospitalized after rear-end collision on I-70

SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - Both drivers were hospitalized after a rear-end collision on the interstate in Dickinson County over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 267.8 on westbound I-70 - about one mile east of Solomon - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they found Leannitta M. Heller, 36, of Solomon, had been headed west in a 2014 Dodge Charger with two children in her vehicle. She had been following a 2001 Ford Excursion driven by Michael J. Morton, 68, of San Bernadino, Cali.

According to the report, Heller rear-ended Morton’s vehicle.

KHP indicated that Heller was sent to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. It did not release information about injuries for either child in the car. Morton was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

