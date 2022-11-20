Both drivers hospitalized after rear-end collision on I-70

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - Both drivers were hospitalized after a rear-end collision on the interstate in Dickinson County over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 267.8 on westbound I-70 - about one mile east of Solomon - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they found Leannitta M. Heller, 36, of Solomon, had been headed west in a 2014 Dodge Charger with two children in her vehicle. She had been following a 2001 Ford Excursion driven by Michael J. Morton, 68, of San Bernadino, Cali.

According to the report, Heller rear-ended Morton’s vehicle.

KHP indicated that Heller was sent to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. It did not release information about injuries for either child in the car. Morton was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
Robert Sinner
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for stealing his Trump signs
The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas Gas says monthly charges to begin in Dec. to recover costs of 2021 winter storm

Latest News

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
FILE
12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured
The Advisors Excel Culinary and Hospitality team serves homecooked meals to Topeka firefighters...
Advisors Excel feeds 70 local firefighters homecooked meal
KU Volleyball hosts its Senior Day on Nov. 19, 2022.
KU volleyball hosts its Senior Day