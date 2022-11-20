Advisors Excel feeds 70 local firefighters homecooked meal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization served homecooked meals to around 70 local firefighters in the Topeka area.

City Manager Stephen Wade says in a post on LinkedIn that Advisors Excel is a great community advocate following a homecooked meal campaign.

On Saturday, the organization made its own post on LinkedIn about its Culinary and Hospitality Team which delivered dinner to all 12 fire stations in the Topeka area.

According to Advisors Excel, 70 local firefighters were served homecooked meals that included meatloaf, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, dinner rolls and brownies.

“Topeka is very lucky to have their generosity and a commitment to building a fabulous place to live, work and play,” Wade said.

