3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Connor Hicks, 16, of Holyrood, had been headed east on Highway 140 when he rolled through the stop sign onto K-156. There, he was hit by Lauri H. Ummel, 51, of Ness City, as she was driving a 2020 Volvo semi-truck.

Meanwhile, KHP indicated that Matthew E. Adams, 28, of Wilson, had been waiting to turn onto westbound K-140 in his 2022 Dodge Durango as Ummel’s semi hit him.

KHP indicated that Hicks was sent to Salina Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries as his passenger, Jason R. Hicks, 51, of Holyrood, was sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Officials also said that Ummel was sent to Ellsworth County Medical Center with suspected serious injuries while Adams was released at the scene with possible injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

According to KHP, Jason Hicks was the only person not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
Robert Sinner
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for stealing his Trump signs
The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium
KU football dominated by Texas on senior day

Latest News

Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
Junction City Police Department
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
Kansas Highway Patrol
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
FILE
South Dakota driver hospitalized after hitting deer on I-70