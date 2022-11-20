3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Connor Hicks, 16, of Holyrood, had been headed east on Highway 140 when he rolled through the stop sign onto K-156. There, he was hit by Lauri H. Ummel, 51, of Ness City, as she was driving a 2020 Volvo semi-truck.

Meanwhile, KHP indicated that Matthew E. Adams, 28, of Wilson, had been waiting to turn onto westbound K-140 in his 2022 Dodge Durango as Ummel’s semi hit him.

KHP indicated that Hicks was sent to Salina Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries as his passenger, Jason R. Hicks, 51, of Holyrood, was sent to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Officials also said that Ummel was sent to Ellsworth County Medical Center with suspected serious injuries while Adams was released at the scene with possible injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

According to KHP, Jason Hicks was the only person not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

