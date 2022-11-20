12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy was possibly injured during a crash on I-70 near Lawrence while the driver of the car remained uninjured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Kevin D. Lambert, 42, of Huntsville, Ala., was headed west on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered to the right.

KHP indicated that Lambert overcorrected and hit the barrier wall.

Officials noted that Lambert, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, had no suspected injuries. However, his 12-year-old son who was also in the car and was not wearing his seatbelt complained of pain.

The log indicates that neither Lambert nor his son were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of the boy’s possible injuries.

