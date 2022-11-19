Washburn’s Marching Ichabods kick off Red Kettle Campaign at White Concert Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “Hope Marches On.”

Washburn’s marching Ichabods took to the stage to start it all off.

“One of our missions is always outreach to our community and we wanted to do something where we could actually support the poor and people who are in need in our community and this is one way we can give back to that,” says Washburn University Director of Bands, Tom Seddon.

The band played a medley of Christmas music, while Topeka Salvation Army Commander Cpt., Cristian Lopez shared the campaign’s goals for the year.

“We’re excited because we love to help people. As a pastor of the organization you see many hugs, you see many kids that are coming and they are excited. They are happy because like right now it’s very cold outside. We can help them to pay their energy bill, their heater bill you know, and provide toys, provide turkey and provide food in their homes,” says Lopez.

The kettles themselves will hit 22 sites around Topeka, Saturday, Nov. 19th. They - and the bell ringers - will be out through Dec. 24.

Organizers say volunteers are always needed.

“So we’re trying to get the whole community engaged for bell ringing and volunteerism and the goal this year is 287,000. So that goes for the whole year, not just the holidays and it sustains us for programs and services that we give to the community,” says Shelley Robertson, Topeka Salvation Army, Development Director.

For the first time, people will be able to donate using PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Venmo. There’s also a Virtual kettle at DonateTopeka.com.

People may sign up to volunteer at RegisterToRing.com, or by calling 785-233-9648.

