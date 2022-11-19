Washburn women’s basketball falls to Rockhurst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods led by four at the end of the first quarter, but the wheels fell off in the fourth quarter, being outscored by 12, as Rockhurst pulls out the 52-47 win.

Aubree Dewey, Natalia Figueroa and Emma Chapman all had nine points to lead Washburn in scoring while Chapman recorded 13 rebounds.

The Hawks’ Keegan Sullivan led all scorers with 15 points while Macie Conway had 10 points.

It wasn’t a great shooting night for Washburn, as the team shot 28.1 percent from the field, including just 1-12 in the fourth quarter.

The ‘Bods will be home once again November 23 against Central Christian College with a six p.m. tip-off.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.