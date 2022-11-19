TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from the 501 Topeka School District met college recruiters during a career fair on Friday.

Topeka Public Schools hosted their annual College Fine Arts Fair at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC).

The fair featured over 30 different colleges from as far away as Wisconsin. Students were able to network with teachers and recruiters from different areas in the arts such as theater, band, music, dance and visual art.

Christopher Reynolds, director of fine arts, said that this is a great opportunity for many students.

“It originally started as an idea from one of our board members,” said Reynold. “That we have specific events, maybe like like a combine for our athletes, to where colleges come and look at specific skills for athletes, but for this, we’re looking at specific skills that they have in the fine arts.”

Students who attended the fair were able to audition, talk about different scholar opportunities, and even seek scholarships.

