Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members

KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger.

KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption.

17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse on Saturday morning. Many of the families, like the Becerra’s, awaited for the Judge to ring the bell to signify the completion of the adoption process.

“I think it’s great, you know he’s our fourth adoption that we’ve done and I’m just glad to him part of our family now,” Joe Becerra, adoptive parent, said.

“Ever since I’ve been with them they’ve always cared for me, they’ve shown me support through everything I’ve been through. And I just love them, all of them,” said Cameron Becerra, who was recently adopted by the Becerra family.

National Adoption Day is an effort to raise awareness for the thousands of children awaiting to be adopted from foster care. If you are interested in adopting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital...
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
RCPD is attempting to identify the woman in the picture who is accused of stealing items from a...
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Broadway star returns home for holiday show

Latest News

17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse on Saturday morning.
Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members
Helping Hands Humane Society is hosting a low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Friday, Dec. 2.
Helping Hands Humane Society to hold 4th low-cost pet vaccine clinic
The last day to enter the silent auction is Tuesday, November 22.
Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families
The last day to enter the silent auction is Tuesday, November 22.
Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families