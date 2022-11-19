Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger.

KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption.

17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse on Saturday morning. Many of the families, like the Becerra’s, awaited for the Judge to ring the bell to signify the completion of the adoption process.

“I think it’s great, you know he’s our fourth adoption that we’ve done and I’m just glad to him part of our family now,” Joe Becerra, adoptive parent, said.

“Ever since I’ve been with them they’ve always cared for me, they’ve shown me support through everything I’ve been through. And I just love them, all of them,” said Cameron Becerra, who was recently adopted by the Becerra family.

National Adoption Day is an effort to raise awareness for the thousands of children awaiting to be adopted from foster care. If you are interested in adopting, click here.

