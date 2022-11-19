Servicemembers network with local businesses at annual luncheon

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s business and military communities came together Friday for the annual Military relations council luncheon.

The Topeka Chamber sponsored the event intending to bring people together to show what support is available for veterans transitioning to civilian life and what those veterans have to offer employers.

“It’s a major transition,” said Tyson Winingham, a veteran with the Kansas Dept. of Commerce A.I.D. Program. “It is all aspects of life. It can be an identity crisis for a lot of people, so it is important that those that are in positions to do so are there and able to help with that transition.”

Chief Master Sergeant Troy Abel, an enlisted associate with the Kansas National Guard, is now retired, but according to him, it is good to have these events so veterans can network.

“Topeka is just a big, small town, but yet we still have those voids of information, so to have these groups come together like that is very nice because I think it helps us build relationships,” said Chief MSgt. Abel.

The group got the chance to network while hearing from several speakers.

