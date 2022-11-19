Saturday night forecast: Warmer and sunny next few days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight will be very cold in the low 20s and upper teens. Wind chills Sunday morning will be in the teens so wear a heavy coat out the door Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warm for a change in the low 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Fire danger will be elevated Sunday in North-Central Kansas. We’ll be warmer and sunny for at least the next few days. There is a weak cold front expected Thursday morning that will cool us down a little for Thanksgiving. There is a very low chance for rain showers behind the front and Thanksgiving should be dry, only more clouds than sun.

Be prepared for bitter cold wind chills Sunday morning in the teens. We will warm to the low 50s though in the afternoon. Thanksgiving looks partly cloudy and a little cooler with temperatures likely in the upper 40s with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance for an isolate drain shower or two. At this pint any type of winter weather is not likely Thanksgiving.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 20s and upper teens. Winds becoming SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a cold start and becoming breezy. Elevated fire danger in North-Central Kansas. Highs in the low 50s. Winds SW at 10 to 15, gusts around 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

We will finally see out luck change for the better in terms of getting this cold air out of Kansas. Temperatures Sunday through Wednesday will be much warmer than what we’ve had lately with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The average afternoon temperature for late November in Topeka is 54º. While we may still touch freezing sometime overnight, this forecast does not expect any bitter cold, January-like temperatures.

If you are going to be in Northeast Kansas this Thanksgiving you can expect some changes from a weak cold front Thursday morning, but nothing dramatic. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s to low 50s with increased clouds to start the day, but we may be able to clear the skies by the evening. There is a low chance for an isolated rain shower in East Kansas, otherwise most spots should be dry.

After Thanksgiving, we will be chilly on Friday in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds. We warm back into the mid 50s for next weekend. The only unfortunate news in the forecast is that we are not tracking any good chances for rain in Kansas over the next 8 days.

For those travelling outside of Kansas on Thanksgiving Day, here is a brief review of what to expect in neighboring states:

Missouri: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain showers. Highs in the low 50s, temperatures dropping to the upper 40s behind weak cold front.

Oklahoma: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Colorado: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Nebraska: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers, wintry mix farther north. Highs in the mid 40s.

