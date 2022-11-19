Saturday forecast: One more cold day

Finally getting to near normal beginning Sunday
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weekend is split between cold again and finally warm. Today will be cold again with temperatures this afternoon in the mid 30s. Winds this morning are out of the southwest but a cold front today will shift the winds to be from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, evening gusting close to 25 mph behind the front. Southwest winds return Sunday and we see several days in the 50s next week.

Taking Action:

  1. Overnight lows tonight tonight will be in the upper teens. After this, low temperatures should be closer to freezing each night going into Thanksgiving.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds becoming NW at 10 to 20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 20s and upper teens. Winds becoming SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 50º. Winds SW at 10 to 15, gusts around 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will feel fantastic with temperatures much warmer in around 50 degrees with breezy southwest winds. We touch freezing Sunday night and will be in the mid 50s by Monday afternoon. We will stay around average in the mid 50s through Wednesday with sunny skies throughout. Clouds increase late Wednesday into Thanksgiving with a weak system passing through the area.

The weak system likely will just produce some cloud cover for Northeast Kansas Thanksgiving day and we should remain dry, although there is a slight chance for isolated rain showers. Temperatures Thanksgiving will be cooler but not too cold in the upper 40s. Colder air continues to invade for Friday with temperatures colder still with low 40s by Friday afternoon. The Sun return Friday and we should warm back to the mid 50s by next Saturday.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

