No. 6 KU fends off Southern Utan to remain unbeaten

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Back-to-back career games for Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks to another win, 82-76 Friday night.

Wilson dropped 33 points, after setting his career mark of 25 points against Duke on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks had their biggest lead of the game, 77-69, with 2:11 remaining. Southern Utah responded with a 7-0 run, including five straight points by Tevian Jones, to get within one point with 1:03 left.

Gradey Dick’s 3-pointer with 40.6 seconds remaining made it 80-76 and Southern Utah didn’t make another basket.

The Jayhawks got 18 points from Dick and 14 from Dajuan Harris Jr.

Ku moves to 4-0 and will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis with their first game being November 23 against N.C. State in Paradise Island, Bahamas with tip-off set for 11 a.m.

