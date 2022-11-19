No. 6 KU fends off Southern Utan to remain unbeaten

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) gets past Southern Utah center Parsa Fallah (22) to put up a...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) gets past Southern Utah center Parsa Fallah (22) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Back-to-back career games for Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks to another win, 82-76 Friday night.

Wilson dropped 33 points, after setting his career mark of 25 points against Duke on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks had their biggest lead of the game, 77-69, with 2:11 remaining. Southern Utah responded with a 7-0 run, including five straight points by Tevian Jones, to get within one point with 1:03 left.

Gradey Dick’s 3-pointer with 40.6 seconds remaining made it 80-76 and Southern Utah didn’t make another basket.

The Jayhawks got 18 points from Dick and 14 from Dajuan Harris Jr.

Ku moves to 4-0 and will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis with their first game being November 23 against N.C. State in Paradise Island, Bahamas with tip-off set for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

