No. 15 Kansas State wins shootout over West Virginia, Klieman records 100th win

MORGANTOWN, WV. (WIBW) - The Wildcats began the game up 14-0, but they outlast the Mountaineers 48-31, keeping their Big 12 Championship title game hopes alive.

K-State was without Quarterback Adrian Martinez this week, Will Howard was under center for the ‘Cats.

Kansas State threw the first punch immediately with a 15-yard touchdown run from Deuce Vaughn to make it a 7-0 game.

About a minute later, Safety Cincere Mason, who got the start for injured Kobe Savage, Mason picked off Garrett Greene, who drew the start over JT Daniels, got a pick-six to make it a 14-0 game, just under four minutes into the game.

But, West Virginia stormed back, Greene connected with Sam James on a 26-yard touchdown capping off an eight play 75 yard drive.

Shortly thereafter Howard was picked off, and the Mountaineers got their own pick-six but West Virginia missed the extra point to make it a 14-13 contest.

The first quarter action didn’t stop there, redshirt freshman and Junction City alum made his presence felt with a 41-yard house call, to push the Wildcats lead to 21-13.

The offense continues to roll, Howard pushed his way through the pile at the goal line for the QB sneak touchdown, extending the lead to 28-13. That drive lasted just four plays and 1:13 came off the clock.

The touchdown barge did not stop there, the Mountaineers scored again, James with a big 71-yard TD catch, his second of the first quarter, but West Virginia missed another extra point, K-State still lead 28-19. West Virginia kicker Casey Legg did not miss an extra point all year, but missed his second extra point of the first quarter.

Over 400 total yards and 47 points in that first quarter.

Nothing changed in the second quarter, Ben Sinnott and Will Howard hooked up for their third touchdown in two games, putting K-State ahead 35-19.

After James’ third TD of the first half making it a 35-25, K-State’s Ty Zentner booted 46 and 53 yard field goals to make it 41-25.

Howard threw his second touchdown of the afternoon to Malik Knowles in the fourth quarter to make it 48-25 and that slammed the door for Kansas State.

Howard finished with 294 yards, three total touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground, while Vaughn and Giddens combined for 145 yards. Knowles finished with six catches 111 yards and a touchdown.

The ‘Cats are now 8-3 and 6-2 in Big 12 action. They will end the regular season against KU next Saturday with kick-off at 7:00 p.m. on FOX.

