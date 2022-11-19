KU volleyball stages impressive comeback to defeat Iowa State on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In front of a sold out crowd on Senior Day, the Kansas Jayhawks reverse swept the Iowa State Cyclones 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-7) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks move to a record of 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) while the Cyclones drop to 18-11 (9-6 Big 12).

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady had a career-high 19 kills and a double-double in kills and digs (18). Freshman Rhian Swanson collected a career-high 13 kills in five sets.

The Kansas defense was led by junior Kennedy Farris with 24 digs while graduate transfer Lauren Dooley tallied six total blocks. Sophomore Camryn Turner earned her 15th double-double of the season with 40 assists and 12 digs.

“We were disappointed to be down, 2-0, but we were playing well enough and then this group wasn’t going to go away without a fight,” stated head coach Ray Bechard. “We were pretty dominant in the last three sets. It was a struggle to get kills early and then we settled in. Rhian Swanson helped us today off the bench and Ayah Elnady has no fear going after it. It was definitely a group effort.”

KU will close out the regular season on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Friday, November 25 as the Jayhawks take on Texas Tech. First serve will take place at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.