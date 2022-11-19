Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco fined for hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco has been fined $6,612 for a hit that resulted in Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s injury.

Smith-Schuster entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following the hit Cisco delivered to him in Sunday’s victory against the Jaguars.

Cisco was not penalized during the game, but the fine is for unnecessary roughness, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

The Chiefs announced Friday that Smith-Schuster would miss the divisional game against Los Angeles due to a concussion.

