Emporia State Lady Hornets fall to No. 10 Drury

The Lady Hornets fell to No. 10 Drury 91-58 on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets fell to No. 10 Drury 91-58 on Saturday afternoon.(Emporia State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State fell 91-58 to No. 10 ranked Drury in Springfield, Missouri on Saturday afternoon. 

The Lady Hornets led 17-10 with 3:28 left in the first quarter but the Panthers closed the period on a 15-2 run to take a 25-19 lead after 10 minutes.

Tre’Zure Jobe scored the first points of the second quarter to pull the game to 26-21, but The Panthers would lead 40-24 at the break. The lead would grow to 37 points with 1:45 left in the game before the final score of 91-58.

Tre’Zure Jobe led all scorers with 23 points and was 4/6 from three-point range. Victoria Price was the only other Lady Hornet to score more than five points, finishing with 19 points on the day.

ESU’s next game will be on Friday, November 25 when they travel to Colorado State-Pueblo.  Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital...
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
RCPD is attempting to identify the woman in the picture who is accused of stealing items from a...
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

KU football dominated by Texas on senior day
Washburn women’s basketball falls to Rockhurst
In front of a sold out crowd on Senior Day, the Kansas Jayhawks reverse swept the Iowa State...
KU volleyball stages impressive comeback to defeat Iowa State on Senior Day
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
No. 15 Kansas State wins shootout over West Virginia, Klieman records 100th win