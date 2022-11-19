Emporia State Lady Hornets fall to No. 10 Drury

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State fell 91-58 to No. 10 ranked Drury in Springfield, Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Hornets led 17-10 with 3:28 left in the first quarter but the Panthers closed the period on a 15-2 run to take a 25-19 lead after 10 minutes.

Tre’Zure Jobe scored the first points of the second quarter to pull the game to 26-21, but The Panthers would lead 40-24 at the break. The lead would grow to 37 points with 1:45 left in the game before the final score of 91-58.

Tre’Zure Jobe led all scorers with 23 points and was 4/6 from three-point range. Victoria Price was the only other Lady Hornet to score more than five points, finishing with 19 points on the day.

ESU’s next game will be on Friday, November 25 when they travel to Colorado State-Pueblo. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

