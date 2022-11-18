Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka holds annual award dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka honored three women for their positive impact on their communities.

TUMI named Debra Sabb, Dr. Alicia Thompson, and Tricia Sublet as “Women Who’ve Changed the Heart of the City.”

Dr. Thompson is the Superintendent of Wichita Public Schools and has served the public schools system for 31 years. Sabb spent 22 years helping the homeless with The Topeka Rescue Mission.

Sublet, who was recognized for her work with Topeka SENT, says its not about the attention they receive.

“I like watching people get better so being able to sit in a office, and offer them that hope, and offer them that space to share their experience and let them process through that,” Sublet said. “It is just an honor to watch them start to make those steps and then being able to start believing and holding that hope for themselves, and that keeps me going.”

The dinner also served as a fundraiser to support TUMI’S correctional programming.

