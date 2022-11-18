Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for stealing his Trump signs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a group of teenagers who allegedly stole his political signs of former President Donald Trump on Halloween night in 2020.

Robert Sinner was in court on Thursday, November 18 for a Criminal Assignment Docket hearing. According to court records, a pre-trial has been scheduled for June 12, 2023 and a jury trial is set for June 20, 2023.

There have been multiple hearings held since Sinner was originally charged in November of 2020, but the case was at a standstill until Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Brett Watson determined a trial will be held next summer.

Sinner is charged with one count of criminal discharge of a firearm and three counts of aggravated battery for the October 31, 2020 shooting of three teenagers.

The incident happened outside of Sinner’s home in the 1300 block of NW Eugene in Topeka.

Officials said all three of the teens were shot. One was found in a crashed car about four blocks from where the incident occurred, and the two others showed up at a Topeka hospital after the incident for treatment.

One of those teens, who has only been identified as a minor, was charged with aggravated assault for trying to hit Robert Sinners’ brother, Justin, with a car that he was driving.

Sinner pleaded not guilty to the charges on April 30, 2021.

