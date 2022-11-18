Topeka Fire Dept. reminding to be more fire aware after Thursday morning fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a pair of early morning fires Thursday, Topeka Fire officials are reminding people to be more fire aware and fire safe as winter approaches.

The Topeka Fire Dept. responded Thursday morning at 4:25 a.m. at the 1100 block of SW Woodward on reports on a house fire. The cause of the fire was deemed as accidental and associated with a fire in the furnace. No one was injured.

TFD also responded at around 5:00 a.m. that same morning at 1814 SW Randolph after neighbors reported a fire. Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka, was killed at the scene. The cause is still unknown.

Topeka Fire Marshall Alan Stahl is urging citizens to be fire aware and to have plans ready just in case. “We want all of our citizens in the region to have a fire safety plan and a fire escape plan,” Stahl said. “We’re coming up on the worst week of the year for cooking fires, that being Thanksgiving. Be sure that you’re really fire safe.”

Stahl also recommends regularly checking smoke detectors, making sure furnaces are in working and good condition and to be careful when cooking.

