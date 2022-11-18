From Topeka to Broadway and back, Jeff Kready brings holiday spirit to hometown

The Kready Holiday Spectacular is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center - www.tpactix.org
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Broadway performer is ready to debut his own holiday show in his hometown of Topeka.

Jeff Kready, a graduate of Washburn Rural and Washburn University, has enlisted his wife and two young daughters to join him on stage for The Kready Holiday Spectacular. The show is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Kready visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the show, including how area schools will be involved. Watch the interview to learn about the show - and a winter Q&A!

