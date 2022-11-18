TFI hosts Giving Tree to ensure foster care children get Christmas presents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Family Initiative (TFI) is on a mission to give children in foster care gifts for the holiday season, and TFI needs some help!

TFI will host a Giving Tree for the community to donate presents for kids in the foster care system. The non-profit organization asks that anyone who wants to donate drop all the unwrapped gifts by Wednesday, November 30, at a local TFI office. The Topeka office is located downtown at 217 SE 4th St.

If you want to participate, TFI wants you to sign up for each child at each TFI office in your area, click HERE to view the list. Once you have signed up to get a gift for a child on the website, make sure you have the child’s initials and corresponding code (which can be found next to the child’s name on the sign-up webpage) on the gift before it is delivered to the TFI location you have signed up for.

On the TFI website, the children have also provided a list of gift ideas to pick from.

There are some TFI locations on the website that say they are full. For example, Wichita, Wellington, Independence, and El Dorado have been listed as full on the website as of 1:00 p.m. Friday. That means each child’s gift has already been selected and spoken for.

TFI said that the holidays are often challenging for children in foster care because they are away from family and friends during a season when everyone spends time with their loved ones. So, TFI wanted to show support and love and put a smile on the kids’ faces with presents.

