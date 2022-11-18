TFI hosts Giving Tree to ensure foster care children get Christmas presents

The Family Initiative (TFI) is on a mission to give children in foster care gifts for the...
The Family Initiative (TFI) is on a mission to give children in foster care gifts for the holiday season, and TFI needs some help!(Pexels)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Family Initiative (TFI) is on a mission to give children in foster care gifts for the holiday season, and TFI needs some help!

TFI will host a Giving Tree for the community to donate presents for kids in the foster care system. The non-profit organization asks that anyone who wants to donate drop all the unwrapped gifts by Wednesday, November 30, at a local TFI office. The Topeka office is located downtown at 217 SE 4th St.

If you want to participate, TFI wants you to sign up for each child at each TFI office in your area, click HERE to view the list. Once you have signed up to get a gift for a child on the website, make sure you have the child’s initials and corresponding code (which can be found next to the child’s name on the sign-up webpage) on the gift before it is delivered to the TFI location you have signed up for.

On the TFI website, the children have also provided a list of gift ideas to pick from.

There are some TFI locations on the website that say they are full. For example, Wichita, Wellington, Independence, and El Dorado have been listed as full on the website as of 1:00 p.m. Friday. That means each child’s gift has already been selected and spoken for.

TFI said that the holidays are often challenging for children in foster care because they are away from family and friends during a season when everyone spends time with their loved ones. So, TFI wanted to show support and love and put a smile on the kids’ faces with presents.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
FILE
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

Latest News

13 News at Six
Hayden and Holton gear up for Sub-State
hayden at holton gow preview
A local first grade student battling a health condition had a very special wish of his come...
Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises St. Marys student with special gift