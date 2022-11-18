Stuffing serves up important winter weather reminders for our furry friends

Stuffing is a 7-year-old cat available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chill in the air is a reminder to make sure you’re taking proper precautions for your furry friends.

Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society visited Eye on NE Kansas with Stuffing, a seven-year-old male cat. Stuffing came to the shelter as a stray, so he can attest how nice it is for people to put out shelters when they know strays are in the neighborhood. As for pets who may spend time outdoors, Emi says make sure they have access to fresh, unfrozen water and good shelter.

Watch the interview to hear more tips, and find adoptable pets and ways to support the shelter at www.hhhstopeka.org.

