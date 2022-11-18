Salvation Army Food Distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army is gearing up for Thanksgiving.

The organization handed out 200 free turkeys Thursday to pre-approved families. Volunteers also handed out boxed meals in place of the sit-down meal the Salvation Army usually hosts. The Salvation Army says the distribution comes at a crucial time.

“It just brings the community together and it helps those with families that are really struggling this year with the rising cost of food, so it’s just a type of cohesive community deal” says Shelley Robertson, Salvation Army Development Director.

The turkeys came through a donation from Cargill, while gifts from other local companies paid for the side dishes.

