Safe Kids Kansas highlights importance of safety on National Injury Prevention Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was the day to shed some light on injury prevention, but Safe Kids Kansas also decided to make the safety fun for the kids.

With November 18th also being National Injury Prevention Day, it was a perfect opportunity to ensure that people of all ages remember to stay safe, especially children, while also making sure they are taught how to use everyday safety products like helmets to prevent serious injuries.

“What we really want to drive home is the fact that most of these are predictable and very preventable, so with just a few safety steps or safety devices in your home or on the go, that we can make sure that we can prevent these injuries from happening,” said Cherie Sage, State director of Safe Kids Kansas.

Evergy Plaza, Downtown Kansas Avenue, and Stormont Vail Health will light up green on Friday Night for the National Day once the sun sets.

The event was held at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library so the kids were able to take home books as well.

