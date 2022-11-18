Safe Kids Kansas highlights importance of safety on National Injury Prevention Day

Evergy Plaza, Downtown Kansas Avenue, and Stormont Vail Health will light up green on Friday Night for the National Day once the sun sets.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was the day to shed some light on injury prevention, but Safe Kids Kansas also decided to make the safety fun for the kids.

With November 18th also being National Injury Prevention Day, it was a perfect opportunity to ensure that people of all ages remember to stay safe, especially children, while also making sure they are taught how to use everyday safety products like helmets to prevent serious injuries.

“What we really want to drive home is the fact that most of these are predictable and very preventable, so with just a few safety steps or safety devices in your home or on the go, that we can make sure that we can prevent these injuries from happening,” said Cherie Sage, State director of Safe Kids Kansas.

Evergy Plaza, Downtown Kansas Avenue, and Stormont Vail Health will light up green on Friday Night for the National Day once the sun sets.

The event was held at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library so the kids were able to take home books as well.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
FILE
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

Latest News

hayden at holton gow preview
A local first grade student battling a health condition had a very special wish of his come...
Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises St. Marys student with special gift
Still cold on Saturday
Very Cold Again Saturday And A Rain Chance On Thanksgiving
Stuffing, a 7-year-old cat waiting for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Stuffing serves up important winter weather reminders for our furry friends
Kansans safely disposed of nearly 4 tons of unused medicines during Drug Take-Back Day