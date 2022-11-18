Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods

A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The tracks back in January were littered with discarded boxes from stolen items. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/LAPD/OBTAINED BY KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - The Los Angeles Police Department said it has made a significant crackdown on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers.

On Thursday, LAPD announced the arrests of 22 people in connection with the theft of $18 million in merchandise.

In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown L.A. were littered with thousands of boxes after thieves routinely stole from passing trains.

A public-private partnership called the Train Burglary Task Force is using a combination of modern technology and old-fashioned police work to stop the crimes.

Tools like security cameras, artificial intelligence and fencing combined with increased patrols have reduced calls about railroad theft by 60 percent.

The LAPD said it hopes publicity about the mass crackdown will send a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
FILE
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka

Latest News

FILE - In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen Sept....
Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines
A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Buffalo, N.Y., braces for snowstorm
Republicans are preparing to target President Joe Biden in several probes after they take...
GOP focuses on Hunter Biden after winning House
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in crash involving sheriff's department recruits on run