Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises St. Marys student with special gift

A local first grade student battling a health condition had a very special wish of his come...
A local first grade student battling a health condition had a very special wish of his come true on Friday afternoon.(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A local first grade student battling a health condition had a very special wish of his come true on Friday afternoon.

Carter Brown, along with his family and his entire first grade class at St. Marys Grade School, celebrated the completion of Carter’s new accessible backyard playground. The children chanting together, “Move that truck!” were in attendance to see Carter’s wish come true. Katy Brown, Carter’s mom, said this moment was special.

“It’s been absolutely overwhelming today,” said Brown. “Just pure happiness. Just watching this all finally come to fruition and to see the vision that we had in real life is been amazing.”

Through a partnership with Mammoth Strength for Service Crew and Advisors Excel and Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, Carter was able to share an amazing moment with his family and fellow classmates.

“Just to have his whole class here, and see how happy he is and how happy they were is, is a mom’s dream,” Brown said.

Carter is 7 years old and also battling cerebral palsy; his inability to move makes it difficult to enjoy one of a kid’s favorite places: the park. Now, he has his own backyard oasis to enjoy at his comfort. Christopher Brown, Carter’s dad, said the park is about inclusivity.

“We’re all about inclusion,” said Brown. “And wanting Carter to experience the same thing as his classmates and it’s clearly he does. They all interact with him, they all love him.”

The New Playground features a slide, an accessible swing set, musical instruments, a basketball goal, a shade structure and a sand pit. The playground is covered by artificial turf, making it easy for his wheelchair and playable in all types of weather.

Eric Miller, a Make-A-Wish Foundation volunteer, said seeing the kids’ smiles and excitement is worth all the effort.

“This is amazing,” said Miller. “This is absolutely amazing. You know, this is the fun stuff. Just like, you know, the things everybody gets to see.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
FILE
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

Latest News

hayden at holton gow preview
Still cold on Saturday
Very Cold Again Saturday And A Rain Chance On Thanksgiving
Stuffing, a 7-year-old cat waiting for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Stuffing serves up important winter weather reminders for our furry friends
Kansans safely disposed of nearly 4 tons of unused medicines during Drug Take-Back Day