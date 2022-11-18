Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises St. Marys student with special gift

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A local first grade student battling a health condition had a very special wish of his come true on Friday afternoon.

Carter Brown, along with his family and his entire first grade class at St. Marys Grade School, celebrated the completion of Carter’s new accessible backyard playground. The children chanting together, “Move that truck!” were in attendance to see Carter’s wish come true. Katy Brown, Carter’s mom, said this moment was special.

“It’s been absolutely overwhelming today,” said Brown. “Just pure happiness. Just watching this all finally come to fruition and to see the vision that we had in real life is been amazing.”

Through a partnership with Mammoth Strength for Service Crew and Advisors Excel and Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas, Carter was able to share an amazing moment with his family and fellow classmates.

“Just to have his whole class here, and see how happy he is and how happy they were is, is a mom’s dream,” Brown said.

Carter is 7 years old and also battling cerebral palsy; his inability to move makes it difficult to enjoy one of a kid’s favorite places: the park. Now, he has his own backyard oasis to enjoy at his comfort. Christopher Brown, Carter’s dad, said the park is about inclusivity.

“We’re all about inclusion,” said Brown. “And wanting Carter to experience the same thing as his classmates and it’s clearly he does. They all interact with him, they all love him.”

The New Playground features a slide, an accessible swing set, musical instruments, a basketball goal, a shade structure and a sand pit. The playground is covered by artificial turf, making it easy for his wheelchair and playable in all types of weather.

Eric Miller, a Make-A-Wish Foundation volunteer, said seeing the kids’ smiles and excitement is worth all the effort.

“This is amazing,” said Miller. “This is absolutely amazing. You know, this is the fun stuff. Just like, you know, the things everybody gets to see.”

