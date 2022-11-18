Kansans safely disposed of nearly 4 tons of unused medicines during Drug Take-Back Day

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas residents safely disposed of nearly four tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last month’s National Drug Take-Back Day, the Kansas AG’s office announced on Friday.

Kansas law enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 different locations throughout the state during the October 29 event, according to a report from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

The AG’s office also said Kansans have safely destroyed over 122 tons of medications in the 23 collection days that have taken place since 2010. That is the equivalent of nearly five semitrailer loads of unused medication. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which then safely destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in at any time during the year at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information about turning in unwanted or unused medicine.

