K-State women’s basketball upsets No. 4 Iowa

The K-State and University of Iowa women's basketball teams wore shirts at there match up...
The K-State and University of Iowa women's basketball teams wore shirts at there match up Thursday night for honoring Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones.(K-State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball pulled off a major upset over No. 4 Iowa at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night, taking down the Hawkeyes 84-83.

Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory led the Wildcats with 24 points each, followed by Sarah Shematsi’s 18.

K-State will be back on the court at Bramlage on Friday, hosting UTRGV at 6:30 p.m.

