K-State women’s basketball upsets No. 4 Iowa

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball pulled off a major upset over No. 4 Iowa at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night, taking down the Hawkeyes 84-83.

Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory led the Wildcats with 24 points each, followed by Sarah Shematsi’s 18.

K-State will be back on the court at Bramlage on Friday, hosting UTRGV at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.