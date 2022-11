MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball moved to 3-0 on the season after beating UMKC 69-53 at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday night.

Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 19 points, followed by Cam Carter with 16.

The Wildcats will next take on Rhode Island in the Cayman Islands Classic on November 21 at 7:30 p.m.

