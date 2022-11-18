Inmate indicted for allegedly stabbing two correction officers

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charge for a federal inmate accused of...
A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charge for a federal inmate accused of assaulting two correctional officers with a makeshift weapon.(unsplash.com)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charge for a federal inmate accused of assaulting two correctional officers with a makeshift weapon.

Court documents state that Warren Richardson, 46, of the Leavenworth Penitentiary, has been charged with:

  • two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer
  • two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury
  • two counts of assault of a correctional officer
  • one count of possession of contraband in prison

The United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas says that Richardson was accused of using a handmade weapon with a 1.5-inch sharpened metal point to stab two prison guards on February 6, 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting the case that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
FILE
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over...
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
Staying cold through Sunday morning before it warms up
Frigid today