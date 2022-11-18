Inmate indicted for allegedly stabbing two correction officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charge for a federal inmate accused of assaulting two correctional officers with a makeshift weapon.

Court documents state that Warren Richardson, 46, of the Leavenworth Penitentiary, has been charged with:

two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer

two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury

two counts of assault of a correctional officer

one count of possession of contraband in prison

The United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas says that Richardson was accused of using a handmade weapon with a 1.5-inch sharpened metal point to stab two prison guards on February 6, 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting the case that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

