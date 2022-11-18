Inmate indicted for allegedly stabbing two correction officers
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charge for a federal inmate accused of assaulting two correctional officers with a makeshift weapon.
Court documents state that Warren Richardson, 46, of the Leavenworth Penitentiary, has been charged with:
- two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer
- two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury
- two counts of assault of a correctional officer
- one count of possession of contraband in prison
The United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas says that Richardson was accused of using a handmade weapon with a 1.5-inch sharpened metal point to stab two prison guards on February 6, 2021.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting the case that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
