Increased mask requirements returning to Stormont Vail

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Effective Friday, November 18, Stormont Vail Health will be returning to increased masking in clinic and hospital settings due to the increased COVID-19 transmission rates in the region.

The hospital said community transmission of COVID has been steadily increasing the past few weeks and is now at the “High” level. Input was gathered from a number of stakeholders at Stormont who recommended a return to enhanced personal protective equipment guidelines. High level is community transmission based on the 7-day rolling average of 100 new cases per 100,000 population.

Patients and visitors will be required to wear a facemask in clinics and hospitals. There is no change to visitation rules apart from the mask guidelines.

On October 6, the masking requirements at Stormont Vail facilities were relaxed for patients, visitors, and team members.

