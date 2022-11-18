Holiday glow returns to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three...two...one....glow!

The Westboro Mart holiday lighting event at Huntoon & Oakley brought out the masses for the first time since 2019.

It’s just heartwarming because we’ve for two years not been able to gather with people so to have people come back out and want to support all of these local businesses that would have been affected by the pandemic, it does just warm your heart,” says Owner of Aura Salon, Aliss Lagasse.

Co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, Larissa Slimmer says the turnout was what they hoped for.

“The four of us who own Salut we all live in the Westboro neighborhood and, so we have brought our children over the years and it just feels good to be able to continue that tradition and be a real part of it now,” says Slimmer.

Participating shops also held open houses offering free warm drinks and holiday specials.

“We have a hot cocoa bar currently, going, which is you know kind of chilly outside. So it’s something to bring people in off the sidewalk, warm them up, then also they can view the salon as well,” says Lagasse.

They flipped the switch on the holiday lights at 6 pm, with help from the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

The evening also included food trucks, live music, and of course photos with Santa.

“Without people, we would not be here so to have them come in and say ‘what is this place?’ ‘what’s going on here?’ That’s just so nice,” says Lagasse.

